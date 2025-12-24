Je’Von Evans Discusses WWE Journey And Future Goals

Top WWE NXT star, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, spoke with Fox News about several topics, including how he envisions his 2025.

Evans said, “It’s insane, honestly. I wasn’t expecting all of this to happen so soon. But I’ve been working hard and trying to prove that I belong here in WWE. And I guess this is the reward. So, yeah, it’s a blessing. I’m honored that this is all happening for me.”

On how he got started in pro wrestling:

“I’ve always been watching wrestling when I was younger. And I got an opportunity to train at a very young age. I started training at 13. So, I got an opportunity to train, and I took it and ran with it. And, of course, I was still doing track, basketball in school. But I just knew for a fact that I wanted to be a professional wrestler. Once I got the opportunity, it was off to the races.”

On getting handpicked by John Cena:

“It’s insane. Insane, bro. I grew up watching Cena. So, for him to handpick me is crazy. Before his show, we got to talk, and he was putting me onto the game. It’s just wild that now I have an opportunity, and now I’ll have a connection with Cena, and we can talk whenever we want to. It’s insane, insane for sure.”

On his goals for 2026:

“I think that my 2025 was just full of opportunities and blessings that in 2026 I want, not the same, but better. I’m grateful for what I received in 2025. So, I’m just waiting on everything to fall in line in 2026.”