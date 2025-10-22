Andrade El Idolo Announced For Big Time Wrestling Event

Big Time Wrestling has announced that Andrade El Idolo will compete at their show on November 1st at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.

He will face Donovan Dijak in a singles match.

This announcement follows ongoing discussions about Andrade’s contract status with AEW. His recent release from WWE in mid-September was reportedly due to a disciplinary issue. Afterward, he signed with AEW and made his return during the October 1st episode of Dynamite.

Since that appearance, however, Andrade has not been featured on AEW television. This is likely because WWE is enforcing a non-compete clause that prevents him from working with any wrestling promotion for up to a year, as he was fired with cause.

It remains unclear how this non-compete clause will affect Andrade’s booking with Big Time Wrestling.