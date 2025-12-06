AEW Full Gear 2025 Surpasses Expectations With 140,000 Buys

The 2025 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) achieved approximately 140,000 buys, surpassing internal expectations and potentially marking AEW’s strongest numbers since the All In event.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the successful performance of Full Gear is a significant win for AEW, especially as the company transitions its pay-per-view model to HBO Max. The report also highlighted that, despite challenges in tracking exact numbers due to HBO Max’s lower pricing, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted that early estimates indicate Full Gear generated the highest buy count of any AEW event streamed on HBO Max to date.

Meltzer explained that the platform’s pricing structure complicates traditional metrics, but it also positions AEW for broader long-term visibility. As more fans discover AEW shows on Max, a growing percentage of viewership is expected to shift toward the streaming service. The strong performance of Full Gear also reflects the promotion’s momentum as it heads into the holiday season.

The show featured 13 matches, including the pre-show, and culminated in a main event where Samoa Joe defeated Hangman Page to become the new World Champion. More than 10,000 people attended the event at the Prudential Center.