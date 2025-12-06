Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Collision, which will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The show will air live at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against Leila Grey from SkyFlight. Additionally, Swerve Strickland will make an appearance, and Tony Schiavone will conduct a sit-down interview with Timeless Love Bombs, consisting of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, as well as the Babes of Wrath, featuring Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.

Previously announced matches include Paragon’s Roderick Strong facing The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy in a Continental Classic Blue League match. In another Continental Classic Blue League match, Jon Moxley from The Death Riders will take on “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion from the Don Callis Family. Furthermore, Claudio Castagnoli, also from The Death Riders, will battle Máscara Dorada, completing the lineup of Continental Classic Blue League matches.

There will also be an update on Darby Allin, and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, comprised of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will call out the Bang Bang Gang.

Remember to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.

Saturday #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max

TOMORROW, 12/6 TBS Title@MercedesVarnado vs @Miss_LeilaGrey After Leila Grey tried to console Mercedes Moné after her #ROHFinalBattle loss, The Baddie made a challenge to The CEO! They'll collide for the TBS Title TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/lt5GxXZ0WA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 6, 2025