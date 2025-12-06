Additional Details On Injury Darby Allin Sustained On AEW Dynamite

Top AEW star Darby Allin has been announced as medically unfit following his hospitalization after last week’s episode of Dynamite. Allin has not been cleared for travel or in-ring competition after his Continental Classic match against Kevin Knight.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Allin sustained a head injury. The report indicates that the injury resulted from a single impact rather than cumulative effects. While it is not clear which specific moment caused the injury, it has been confirmed that it did not occur during the coast-to-coast dropkick.

Following this incident, Allin was released from the hospital and is able to fly home. AEW plans to provide an update on his status during Collision to determine if he can return soon. Due to the unpredictable nature of head injuries, there is no set recovery timeline; he could potentially be cleared by Wednesday, but it might also take significantly longer.

Since Allin has only participated in one match in the Continental Classic, it will not be a major issue to replace him if necessary. However, it remains unclear how that process would work, considering he has already had one match. In a similar situation last year, when Juice Robinson was injured, Komander took his place and received the same number of wins and losses that Robinson would have achieved. If a replacement is needed for Allin, potential candidates include Komander, The Beast Mortos, Bandido, Sammy Guevara, Ace Austin, Big Bill, Anthony Bowens, Brody King, Toa Liona, Daniel Garcia, Jack Perry, HOOK, Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, or Wheeler Yuta.