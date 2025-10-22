Warner Bros. Discovery Announces HBO Max Price Increase, Effective Immediately

Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced new price increases for its HBO Max streaming service, effective immediately for new subscriptions. The updated pricing and plans for HBO Max can be found in the streamer’s Help Center.

According to the announcement, the HBO Max Basic plan with ads now costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. The standard plan is priced at $18.49 per month or $184.99 per year. The premium HBO Max plan costs $22.99 per month or $229.99 per year. It’s important to note that these prices do not include applicable taxes.

Variety reported that existing monthly subscribers will be notified 30 days before their plan renews, with the increased fees taking effect from their next billing date or after November 20. Current yearly subscribers will not see the price increases until their accounts are up for renewal, and they will also receive a 30-day notification in advance.

AEW’s weekly programming, including Dynamite and Collision, is currently simulcast on HBO Max. Additionally, HBO Max began livestreaming AEW pay-per-view events last month, starting with All Out Toronto, priced at $39.99 in the United States. In comparison, an AEW pay-per-view generally costs $49.99 outside of HBO Max and can also be purchased on Prime Video, TrillerTV, and PPV.com.