Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will serve as the post-AEW WrestleDream show.

The show will be broadcast live from the Boeing Center at Tech Point in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday night at 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The episode will feature a 12 Belts Celebration for Mercedes Moné, following her recent victory in Winnipeg.

Previously announced matches include AEW World Trios Champions The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata) defending their titles against The Hurt Syndicate, which consists of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MVP.

Additionally, the Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will defend his title against Bandido, who is the AEW World Tag Team Champion and ROH World Champion. There will also be a reveal of the bracket for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

