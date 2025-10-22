Backstage News On Adam Cole’s Status Following His Injury

In the latest episode of Fightful Select Answers, the status of Adam Cole was discussed following his decision to step away from the ring last July after suffering a concussion during the July 10 edition of AEW Collision.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, Cole is not close to being ready for a return to in-ring action. While he did not provide many details, Sapp mentioned that Cole was aware he would likely face challenges related to his recent concussion.

He also noted that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is “fiercely loyal” to Cole, making it unlikely that Cole is involved in coaching or similar activities for AEW, as Sapp believes traveling could impede Cole’s recovery.

Additionally, Bryan Alvarez contributed to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, explaining that Cole sustained the concussion during a lariat spot with Kyle Fletcher in a tag team match that also included Cole’s Paragon teammates Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, facing The Don Callis Family’s Fletcher, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta.