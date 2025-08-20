Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results From Glasgow, Scotland (8/20/2025)

AEW finished taping matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Collision inside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

Scorpio Sky, Hiromu Takahashi, & Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) def. Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, & Josh Alexander
Megan Bayne def. Isla Dawn
Willow Nightingale & Queen Aminata def. Skye Blue & Julia Hart
Daniel Garcia hypes up Nigel McGuinness
Zack Sabre Jr def. Max Caster
Konosuke Takeshita def. Tomohiro Ishii
Big Bill def. Mark Andrews
Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) def. Paragon (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly). Kazuchika Okada interfered in the match.
Swerve Strickland confronts Okada. The Bucks and Okada attack Swerve.

