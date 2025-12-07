AEW Reveals Darby Allin’s Replacement For Continental Classic

PWMania.com previously reported that top AEW star Darby Allin has been deemed medically unfit following his hospitalization after last week’s episode of Dynamite. As a result, Allin has not been cleared for travel or in-ring competition after his match against Kevin Knight in the Continental Classic.

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company announced that Allin would no longer be competing in the ongoing Continental Classic Tournament due to his injury, and he has been replaced by Jack Perry.

In exclusive footage shared on AEW’s Twitter (X) account during the episode of Collision, Allin addressed his injury and expressed his hopes for his replacement, Jack Perry, to win the tournament. The Daredevil also mentioned that he is uncertain about what the future holds for him.

Allin said, “I was wrestling Kevin Knight, and for the first time in my life, I was scared. I felt my legs give up. I was rushed to the hospital. The AEW doctors have taken me out of the Continental Classic, which is fine; if you want to save Darby from Darby, that’s fine. I don’t give a s**t. And I hear Jack Perry is taking my spot. I’ve never seen eye-to-eye [with] Jack Perry. But if you’re taking my spot, man, just win the whole thing. I hope that you do. As for Darby, I don’t know. Don’t know.”