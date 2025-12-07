AEW Announces Final Episode Of “Hey! (EW)” After Four-Year Run

AEW recently announced on their official Twitter (X) account that tonight’s episode of Hey! (EW) will be the final one in the YouTube series, which has been streaming for four years and has a total of 164 episodes.

Schiavone says in the video, “Four years, 164 episodes, RJ City turns on the sign one last time. And nobody really cares! The final Hey! (Ew), watch this Sunday, at the crack of dawn.”

AEW has announced the end of the “Hey! (EW)” web series, hosted by RJ City. No specific reasons were provided for the show’s cancellation. Throughout its run, City has interviewed a prestigious lineup of guests, including WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross, and award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser.

Viewers can access the complete playlist of “Hey! (EW)” on AEW’s YouTube channel, starting from its inception with Danhausen as the inaugural guest. The final episode of “Hey! (EW)” will air tonight, December 7th, on AEW’s YouTube and social media channels.