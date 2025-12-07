Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, titled “Winter Is Coming.” This special event will take place at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dynamite will air at its usual start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a highly anticipated match, “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will take on AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps (comprising “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs) in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

Additionally, The Opps’ AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, will defend his title against Eddie Kingston.

Also scheduled for the show is the finals of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament, featuring Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) facing Timeless Love Bombs (“Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa).

