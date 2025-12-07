Tony Khan Discusses Possibility Of AEW & ROH Hosting An All-Women’s PPV

AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan participated in the post-ROH Final Battle 2025 media scrum, where he discussed the possibility of AEW and ROH hosting an all-women’s pay-per-view event.

Khan said, “Well, it could be great. I think some certainly having more events that include more women’s championships and matches has been fantastic. I think the depth of the women’s wrestling in AEW and ROH has just continued to get better and better. We’ve recently introduced more and more women’s championships. Years ago, we brought in the TBS championship, and then I introduced the ROH Women’s World TV title, and we had a great champion in Billy Starkz. And then certainly Red Velvet did great things with the championship, and now she’s the champ again after such a big star won the title with Mercedes Monet. I then was very proud to bring in the pure championship like for all the reasons we talked about and introduce a new style of wrestling to the women’s division here but also introduce uh frankly a new championship that is very different from the others but has a great chance to build a legacy next to a title that’s really an important title in the history of our the Pure Title and we talked about all the great Pure champions all the great men that have held that title I think is a great champion, and Billy was a great person for her to wrestle in the finals, and I was excited to see that issue between them, come to life here tonight. And then the women’s tag team championship will crown the first-ever women’s world tag team champions this Wednesday. Winter Is Coming. We’ll hear from those teams tomorrow at AEW Collision. They’ll both sit down, and we’ll keep things hopefully civil between them ahead of Wednesday’s big match. But after crowning the first ever ROH Pure Women’s Champion, I thought very fitting what a huge week for our women’s locker room. Now we’ll crown the first-ever AEW World Women’s Tag Team Champions just days later. So it’s very cool.”

On the potential of using Global Wars for such an event:

“And absolutely, I think that’s something we could whether it’s a platform or however it were to happen, there’s a lot of ways it could happen. I mentioned earlier the Global Wars events have been fantastic. Bring women from all over and having a Global Wars event like that. Something I’ve thought about also. Global Wars technically is a streaming special. We don’t call it a pay-per-view, but really, it’s all on the same app, and you’re paying for the whole thing the same. So yeah, these terms are some of these terms of art that are changing in our business. But I think we, AEW, still puts on the best pay-per-views. ROH, they are included in the streaming service. So dare I say there’s probably three other letters you could use to describe them that aren’t PPV but uh I I that’s neither here nor there and it’s it’s late in the evening, and I appreciate you asking definitely an event an all women’s event with women from all over something I have thought about and and again potentially in global wars bringing women from all over could be great too.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)