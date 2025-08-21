Becky Lynch Recalls Encounter With Lady In A Wheelchair After Her Heel Turn

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch recently appeared on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?”

During the episode, she discussed various topics, including a memorable encounter with a woman in a wheelchair.

This encounter took place after her heel turn, even though she had initially offered assistance to the woman.

Lynch said, “Just the other day, I helped this lady. She fell down. She was in a wheelchair. She fell out of her wheelchair. Real superhero.”

She continued, “I helped her up and helped her in. She talked to me, ‘Oh, how is your daughter? She’s beautiful.’ Then she gives me a hug and goes, ‘I hope Bayley beats you.’ This actually happened. ‘I hope Bayley beats you.’ I then dumped her back out of her wheelchair and walked out [sarcasm]. No, I didn’t do that. I was like, ‘Ah. That serves me right.’”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)