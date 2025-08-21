Roman Reigns Comments On Naomi’s Pregnancy

PWMania.com recently reported that Naomi made an unexpected announcement during Monday night’s WWE RAW: she and Jimmy Uso are expecting a child.

On Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, “What’s Your Story,” Naomi explained that they previously thought they would need assistance to conceive due to health issues.

Additionally, top WWE star Roman Reigns recently shared his reaction to Naomi’s announcement about her pregnancy with Jimmy Uso on his Instagram.

Reigns wrote in the caption, “Huge blessing for our family! Congratulations!!☝🏽 #Bloodline 🩸 @trinity_fatu @jonathanfatu”