Naomi Shares Emotional Story Behind Pregnancy Reveal

During last night's episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Naomi is pregnant and has had to relinquish the Women's World Championship.

This announcement came from her husband, fellow WWE star Jimmy Uso, who shared the news in a video clip featured on a recent episode of Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, “What’s Your Story?”

During her appearance on the podcast, Naomi discussed various topics, including when she discovered she was pregnant.

Naomi said, “I found out Sunday (August 10) on the road. In my hotel room. had been feeling a little different, a little weird. Wanted to take a test to make sure and rule that out. Not thinking because it’s been a long journey with fertility issues that I’ve had. I really didn’t think it was possible.”

On never thinking she would get pregnant:

“Earlier in our relationship, before I debuted as a Funkadactyl, I had an oophorectomy, which is the removal of my right ovary. In 2020, we went through another major surgery, which is a myomectomy, the removal of fibroids. I had tons, and big ones. On top of being 37 and only having one ovary, we thought that, naturally, I couldn’t any more.”

On the pregnancy being a surprise:

“There was no reason to proceed because we had been informed…there is no way to know 100% for sure, but we had been advised that (we would need help). I found out Sunday, called him, had to go to work. Stressed about having to tell work because of where I am right now as the champion. Of all times.”

On focusing on her pregnancy:

“It’s a lot to process, but I’m happy. I want to get through this healthy because I am high risk. I’m gonna have to get check ups more often, but everything is looking good. We’re off to a good start.”

