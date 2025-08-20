Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s AEW Future And WWE Rumors

A new report from Fightful Select has provided clarity on the status of Chris Jericho, whose future has been the subject of heavy speculation in recent weeks.

According to the report, Jericho is signed with All Elite Wrestling through the end of 2025, meaning he still has several months remaining on his current deal.

Jericho has not appeared on AEW television since mid-April, when he was written off programming after walking out on his Learning Tree stablemates, Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

The report adds that there have been no recent creative discussions regarding Jericho’s return to AEW programming, though he typically works directly with AEW President Tony Khan when shaping his storylines. It was also confirmed that both Big Bill and Bryan Keith are no longer internally listed as part of The Learning Tree.

Speculation about a potential WWE return picked up after Jericho “liked” an Instagram post suggesting he should return to the company, followed by reports that his name had been discussed within WWE. However, Fightful’s latest update downplayed those rumors, noting that WWE sources said Jericho’s name “hasn’t come up whatsoever around the creative process.”

While some talent have speculated and one higher-up acknowledged that Jericho remains on good terms with WWE, another source emphasized the situation is “far too early to tell.”