Chris Jericho Fuels WWE Return Speculation Amid Uncertain AEW Future

Speculation about the future of wrestling legend Chris Jericho has intensified after he “liked” an Instagram post discussing his potential return to WWE.

The post highlighted Jericho’s past comments that he would be open to a WWE comeback “depending on the situation,” while also noting that his current AEW contract is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Jericho has not been seen on AEW programming for several months. His last appearance came in April 2025, when he was written off television after walking out on his Learning Tree stablemates, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. His extended absence has left fans questioning whether he has already wrestled his final match in AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho has now completed his touring commitments with his band, Fozzy. With the tour behind him, the decision on Jericho’s television return rests in the hands of AEW President Tony Khan.

Jericho’s contract with AEW is publicly known to expire at the end of 2025. Historically, AEW has often kept talent off television as their deals near expiration, adding further uncertainty to his future with the promotion. Despite this, there have been no public signs that Jericho is unhappy in AEW, leaving open the possibility of a contract renewal.

At 54 years old, Jericho now works a limited in-ring schedule. Any new contract negotiations would likely revolve around financial terms, with Jericho having been one of AEW’s highest-paid stars since the company’s launch in 2019. Whether Tony Khan is prepared to commit to another seven-figure deal remains to be seen.

Jericho was AEW’s first-ever World Champion and a foundational star for the company after departing WWE in 2018. His signing provided the upstart promotion with instant credibility at its inception.

While a WWE return is not a new topic for Jericho, his social media interaction has reignited speculation at a pivotal time. With his schedule clear and his contract winding down, fans are closely watching to see whether “The Ocho” re-signs with AEW or makes a historic return to WWE.