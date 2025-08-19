Chris Jericho’s Future Reportedly A Hot Topic Backstage In WWE

The wrestling world is buzzing about the future of Chris Jericho, with a new report suggesting heavy backstage discussion in both WWE and AEW about the possibility of the legendary performer making a WWE return once his AEW contract expires later this year.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the extent of the speculation: “There’s been a lot, a lot of talk about WWE….I know from the WWE standpoint that there is a lot of talk there about Jericho. You know, people speculating [the] Royal Rumble. Nobody has officially said anything, nor will anyone officially say anything.”

Jericho’s contract status with AEW has been under the spotlight, especially since he was written off television back in April. His prolonged absence from programming, combined with him recently “liking” a social media post about a possible WWE return, has only added fuel to the fire.

With his touring commitments alongside his band Fozzy now complete for the time being, Jericho’s schedule is reportedly clear for a potential full-time wrestling return.