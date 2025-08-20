Roman Reigns And The Undertaker Reportedly Want Alberto Del Rio Back In WWE

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio lost to El Mesias at AAA’s July 25th event and, per the stipulation, must “leave” the promotion. The result has sparked speculation about Del Rio’s future in wrestling, with some wondering if a WWE comeback could be in the cards.

In a video posted to the Lucha Libre Online YouTube channel, former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich gave his take on Del Rio’s situation.

Speaking passionately, Savinovich argued that Del Rio has earned a second chance and revealed that some of WWE’s biggest names are backing him. “Important people—Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre—want Alberto back. This isn’t about one star saying ‘keep him out.’ It’s about top stars saying, ‘He deserves to return. He’s proven it.’ And not just for a few months—we’re talking four years now.

Rey Mysterio himself showed it when he said on the mic, ‘I’ll bring him out now.’ Rey could have done anything else, but in his heart he wanted Alberto back.”

Savinovich went on to stress that Del Rio has lived clean and disciplined in recent years, citing his conduct, background checks, and legal record in the United States.

He framed Del Rio as not just a talent, but as a product of wrestling royalty and a potential bridge between WWE and the lucha libre audience. “Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, even Undertaker—they want him back. Undertaker is now a big creative influence. Imagine his creative mind working with Alberto’s character. That’s powerful.”

According to Savinovich, Del Rio’s legacy and charisma could also play a vital role in WWE’s global expansion, particularly in Mexico.

He positioned Del Rio as someone who could “unite people, not divide them,” and even become an “ambassador of peace” within the business. “That’s why he’s important. That’s why top stars want him back. WWE needs Alberto, and Alberto needs WWE. Together, they’ll succeed. So yes—it’s time. It’s time to bring Alberto back.”

Del Rio has not appeared in WWE since 2016. While there has been no official word from the company, Savinovich’s endorsement has added fuel to the speculation that the former world champion could one day return to the promotion.