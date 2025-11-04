WWE NXT Updates For Tonight

Some updates have surfaced regarding tonight’s new episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Added to tonight’s NXT on CW broadcast is Ethan Page and Chelsea Green’s “Muy Grande Championship Celebration” to commemorate their AAA Mixed Tag-Team Championship victory from over the weekend (see videos below).

The opening match for the 11/4 NXT on CW show will be Fatal Influence trio Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid squaring off against the three-woman team of Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame and Lola Vice.

Tonight’s show will also feature Je’Von Evans vs Saquon Shugars and the start of the NXT Women’s Speed Championship Tournament.

