Joe Hendry Makes Big Tease For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Joe Hendry has something up his sleeve for this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., the TNA Wrestling star appeared in a digital exclusive segment.

In the video, which you can view below, Hendry is seen talking to someone who is not identified on the phone, mentioning how he has heard what the fans are saying and how he has something to say tonight.

“Anywhere. Anytime. Any show,” Hendry said in the video. “Look, you know how this works,” he added. “If they say my name, I will appear, and yes, I’ve been hearing what the fans are saying and anything’s possible.”

He continued, “I mean it worked right here in NXT, Royal Rumble [and] WrestleMania. I’m thinking about NXT tonight. If someone says my name, I will appear, and I’m gonna have something to say.”

Tonight’s WWE NXT show will also feature Ethan Page and Chelsea Green’s “Muy Grande Championship Celebration” to commemorate their AAA Mixed Tag-Team Championship victory from over the weekend, Je’Von Evans vs Saquon Shugars, as well as the start of the NXT Women’s Speed Championship Tournament, with Skylar Raye vs. Fallon Henley and Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair.

The opening match for the 11/4 show this evening is the advertised six-woman tag-team match, which features Fatal Influence trio Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid squaring off against the three-woman team of Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame and Lola Vice.

