Cody Rhodes Says His Next WWE Contract Will Likely Be His Last

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has reflected on his long-term future in professional wrestling, admitting that his next WWE contract will likely be his final one.

Appearing on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast, Rhodes opened up about turning 40 this year and the challenges of balancing life as a full-time WWE Superstar with being a father and husband.

“You get to a point where there’s only so much you can do, you can only go so long,” Rhodes said. “And I think I know my number where I’d like to get with this.”

Rhodes shared that his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, set an example for stepping away at the right time to focus on family. “I was lucky that my dad, who I thought was the best dad ever, he was out of the game. He was in it as a producer and in it as a creator, popping in here as kind of an old man wrestler every now and then, but he was out of the game. So, he was number one dad at every game. He coached our football team. He’s known in Cobb County as Coach more than the American Dream.”

The current WWE Champion said he hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps by eventually dedicating more time to his own children. “I’d like to make it so that by the time they hit that age, I’m not gone that often or I can’t really walk around that much. And we’re getting closer.”

Rhodes then confirmed that he views his next WWE deal as the final chapter of his in-ring career. “What I’d say is probably my last contract with WWE, or the next contract I sign, will probably be my last — and I’ll finish my days with WWE,” he stated. “It’s the house that built me, and it’s the house that brought me back and put me in this wonderful, wonderful position. But yeah, I don’t know. It’s very, very hard to balance.”

Rhodes is currently enjoying one of the most successful runs of his career, holding the Undisputed WWE Championship after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.