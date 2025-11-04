Grayson Waller On His WWE Future, Learning Patience, And Advice From John Cena

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller recently joined Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about his mindset, growth, and long-term goals in the company. During the interview, the Raw star reflected on the stacked roster, the importance of patience, and the perspective-changing advice he once received from John Cena.

Waller began by acknowledging the depth of talent across WWE and how it motivates him to elevate his own game.

“I think the WWE roster right now is the most stacked it’s ever been. I’m on Raw. You got Punk, you got The Usos, you got LA Knight, now you got Bron and Bronson. You got Roman when he comes around. That’s not even taking into account AJ, Dom Mysterio, Penta’s here now. It’s so stacked. So the guys you’re competing with now are the top of the top. They’re the kind of guys that I’m trying to take on.”

Currently working with The New Day, Waller said he’s embracing every opportunity to prove himself. “Right now, I’m doing some stuff with The New Day, which is super fun, best tag team of all time. But I know I’m just going to get in the best shape I can. Every time I get an opportunity, I’m going to show out. When the opportunity is there, I’m going to steal it, I’m going to take it, I’m going to run with it. It’s all about patience.”

The Australian star admitted that earlier in his career, he sometimes questioned his place when not featured weekly, but his mindset shifted dramatically after advice from John Cena during a locker room meeting. “Maybe two years ago, when I was freshly on SmackDown, John did a locker room thing. He said something that really stuck with me. He talked about, ‘You don’t have to do the Netflix break promo. You don’t have to wrestle before the show, you don’t have to do the dark match — you get to.’”

“When he said that, it changed my perspective. I have mates at home who would literally give everything in their life to wrestle before Raw. Who am I to complain? Since then, I’ve looked at everything differently. You give me 30 seconds backstage, I’m stealing that. I’m going to make sure whatever moment I have is something.”

Waller concluded that Cena’s lesson helped him adopt a mindset of gratitude and focus, qualities he believes will carry him to championship success in WWE.