Cody Rhodes Reveals Seth Rollins Suffered Shoulder Injury During Crown Jewel

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has confirmed that Seth Rollins underwent shoulder surgery following their match at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, the bout that forced Rollins to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship.

Appearing on ALL THE SMOKE, Rhodes reflected on their long-running rivalry and revealed that Rollins suffered the injury during their recent encounter.

“Seth Rollins and I recently wrestled at Crown Jewel, and Seth finally beat me. I’d beat him three times before. Nobody had sweeped him like that,” Rhodes said. “But he tore his—I don’t know—I wanna say his rotator cuff. We don’t have an actual answer… But Seth, I know, has gone under the knife and got surgery.”

Rhodes humorously added that he and Rollins may never need to face each other again, given their history of injuries during matches. “At this point, real or not real, however you look at the industry, him and I aren’t good for each other. We don’t need to wrestle ever again.”

The comment was a nod to their infamous Hell in a Cell match in 2022, where Rhodes competed with a completely torn pectoral muscle — an injury that has become one of the defining moments of his WWE career. “He’s lost a shoulder. That was the first major injury I ever had,” Rhodes continued. “But I was glad to be in the ring with him that night. It was special.”

Rollins’ injury has since reshaped the Raw landscape. After vacating the World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins was written off television in an angle where Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed turned on him and expelled him from his faction, The Vision.

Meanwhile, CM Punk went on to capture the vacant title at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, while Rhodes continues his dominant reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, having defeated Drew McIntyre on the same card.

Rollins recently appeared on Good Morning Football wearing a sling, confirming he expects to be sidelined for approximately six months following surgery.