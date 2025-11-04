Natalya Reveals How The Rock Helped Shape The Ending Of Her New Book

WWE veteran Natalya Neidhart has revealed how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became involved in her upcoming memoir, and how his contribution ultimately helped her find the perfect ending for the book.

During her appearance on SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show, the former Women’s Champion shared the story behind The Rock writing the foreword for her autobiography, which explores her family’s legacy and her journey as WWE’s first third-generation female Superstar.

When Brie Garcia asked how The Rock’s involvement came about, Nattie explained that while she initially wanted her uncle Bret Hart to participate, she also wanted to stand on her own merit. “I wanted Bret to be a part of my book because Bret is just a master storyteller,” Nattie said. “But part of asking Dwayne to be a part of the book was me standing on my own two feet. I wasn’t just leaning on family. I wanted to show that I could do this on my own.”

Nattie said she and The Rock share deep parallels that made him an ideal collaborator. “Dwayne’s dad was a wrestler, his grandmother was a promoter—just like my grandfather. He’s the first third-generation male Superstar in WWE, and I’m the first female third-generation Superstar. We have so much in common, but our careers were very different.”

She revealed that The Rock enthusiastically agreed to contribute after she approached him at a Netflix premiere event. “I worked up the courage to ask him. He was swarmed by everyone, but he saw me, gave me a huge hug, and talked to me like I was the only person in the room. I asked him, and he said, ‘Absolutely.’ I couldn’t even believe it.”

Despite his busy schedule, The Rock made time to be deeply involved in the process — even helping Nattie find her book’s emotional conclusion. “He researched it, asked me questions, and said, ‘I want to write this from my heart. I want to make it great.’ Then he asked me, ‘What does legacy mean to you?’”

“I was struggling with the finish of the book,” Nattie continued. “When he asked me that question, I realized — that was the finish. That was the message. It was so powerful. He helped me understand what legacy truly means.”

Natalya’s memoir, featuring a foreword by The Rock, explores her family’s legendary wrestling roots, her personal growth, and the lessons she’s learned throughout her trailblazing WWE career.