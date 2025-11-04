Backstage News On WWE Raw Opening Segment With CM Punk And Logan Paul

A new backstage report has revealed that the opening segment of this week’s WWE Raw ran significantly longer than planned, forcing producers to make time adjustments throughout the rest of the show.

The November 3, 2025, episode of Raw, broadcast live from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, kicked off with newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk addressing the crowd following his title win over Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Punk was soon interrupted by Logan Paul, setting the stage for a confrontation with The Vision — the faction consisting of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Breakker and Reed attacked Punk and Paul, leading to an impromptu alliance between the two before Punk cleared the ring with a steel chair.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the segment went well beyond its scheduled length. “Opening segment went approximately ten minutes long and they were scrambling,” Alvarez reported.

The overrun reportedly caused time to be cut from subsequent matches and segments, creating a backstage scramble to realign the live broadcast schedule.