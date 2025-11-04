Ridge Holland On WWE Contract Not Being Renewed: “I Feel Totally F*cked”

WWE star Ridge Holland has announced that his contract with the company will not be renewed, revealing his frustration over the decision while recovering from a serious foot injury.

Holland, whose real name is Luke Menzie, recently underwent surgery and shared an emotional update on Twitter/X, expressing concern about his financial and professional future while sidelined.

“I never thought I’d not be able to pay my mortgage. I feel like I’ve just been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE. Add to that my contract not being renewed knowing that I wouldn’t be able to wrestle for 7 months. This is brutal. Yes they are taking care of the surgery and physical therapy but let’s be honest, that’s the bare minimum after what we sacrifice for the company. Plus the possibility of having to get my neck fused too. Talk about getting totally f*cked.”

Holland noted that WWE is covering the cost of his surgery and physical therapy, but described it as “the bare minimum” considering the physical toll of the job.