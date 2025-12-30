Matt Hardy Fuels WrestleMania Speculation After Usos’ Title Win

The December 29, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw saw a major title change, as The Usos defeated AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

Following the victory, Matt Hardy took to Twitter/X to react to the championship win and floated the idea of a massive cross-promotional showdown on wrestling’s biggest stage.

“Congrats, @WWEUsos! Well deserved win as you guys absolutely killed it. Maybe at @WrestleMania, it’s time for The Usos vs The New Day vs The Hardy Boyz in a generational dream match.”

Hardy’s comments immediately sparked fan discussion, especially given his current status outside WWE. Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy are the reigning TNA Wrestling Tag Team Champions. Earlier this month, Matt confirmed that the legendary duo have re-signed with the company, solidifying their continued presence in TNA.

While the proposed WrestleMania dream match remains speculative, Hardy’s remarks underscore the ongoing buzz around potential inter-promotional moments — and the enduring legacy of some of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history.