WWE Reportedly Preparing Oba Femi For Imminent Main Roster Call-Up

There is growing internal enthusiasm within WWE surrounding Oba Femi, following his recent standout appearances on the main roster.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, WWE officials were described as being “unbelievably impressed” with Femi’s performances on Friday Night SmackDown and at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Femi regained the NXT Championship on December 6 at NXT Deadline, defeating Ricky Saints to begin his second reign. That victory earned him a Champion vs. Champion showdown with Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, at the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The high-profile match — which took place on the same card as John Cena’s final wrestling bout — ended in a no-contest after interference from Drew McIntyre. Despite the inconclusive finish, Femi’s performance reportedly left a lasting impression on company officials.

In the weeks since, promotional vignettes for Femi have aired across both SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, further fueling speculation that a permanent move to the main roster is imminent. According to Bodyslam.net, Femi is expected to be called up “very soon.”

Sources cited in the report indicate that WWE decision-makers see Femi as a future cornerstone of the company, with his upside compared directly to Bron Breakker.

“If Bron’s current push and trajectory tells you anything, it’s that Oba Femi will be a special, special case and main event player for years to come,” the report stated.

Before entering professional wrestling, Femi was a standout track and field athlete at the University of Alabama. He signed with WWE in December 2021 through the Next In Line Program. In addition to his current NXT Championship reign, Femi also holds the record for the longest NXT North American Championship reign at 273 days.

With momentum building and strong internal backing, all signs point to Oba Femi becoming a major player on WWE’s main roster in the near future.