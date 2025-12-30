Dominik Mysterio Expected Back In Time For Royal Rumble

There is a positive injury update regarding Dominik Mysterio, who has been sidelined after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, commentator Joe Tessitore stated that Mysterio is out “indefinitely” due to the injury. In a separate backstage segment, Liv Morgan added that Dominik is currently taking time away to recover.

Further clarity on the situation was provided by Dave Meltzer during Wrestling Observer Radio, where Meltzer revealed that Mysterio has received encouraging medical news.

“Dominik Mysterio, he found out he does not need surgery. What I was told today is they are looking at three to four weeks. So, it’s not a long term thing, he should be back for the Rumble. The timeline is fluid, but three to four weeks is the number that he got from the doctors I think today or yesterday.

He got the word no surgery, which was the relief, because if it was surgery it’d be like Seth, it’d be months and months and he’d have to vacate the titles and it’s a bad time to be injured for that long. Of a bad scenario, he got the best news.”

If the projected timetable holds, Mysterio could be cleared in time for the Royal Rumble 2026, offering a significant boost as WWE heads deeper into WrestleMania season. While his return date remains flexible, avoiding surgery appears to be the best possible outcome under the circumstances.