Lance Anoa’i Facing Setbacks After Suffering Another Injury

WWE NXT developmental talent Lance Anoa’i was previously reported to have suffered an injury that sidelined him from in-ring action earlier this year.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on the latest edition of the Fightful Weekly Q&A podcast, Anoa’i faced several setbacks after signing with WWE last summer.

He initially sustained an injury that kept him out of action this year, and later, he suffered another injury that prevented him from competing throughout the summer.

There is currently no information available regarding when Anoa’i might be able to return or resume training, but updates will be provided as they become available.