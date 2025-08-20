Multiple Title Changes Expected At WWE NXT Heatwave 2025

The betting lines are in for this Sunday’s WWE Heatwave premium live event, and oddsmakers are predicting at least two championships will change hands.

In the NXT Tag Team Championship match, the challenging faction DarkState (-250) are favored to dethrone the reigning champions, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (+170).

Another expected title change comes in the TNA Knockouts World Championship triple threat bout, where Masha Slamovich (-150) is the favorite to walk away with the gold. Current champion Jacy Jayne (+110) and fellow challenger Ash By Elegance (+600) enter the match as underdogs.

Meanwhile, the odds point toward a successful defense in the main event. NXT Champion Oba Femi (-400) is heavily favored to retain his title against number one contender Je’Von Evans (+250). Evans earned the championship opportunity on this week’s go-home edition of NXT after defeating TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a high-profile main event.

WWE Heatwave takes place on Sunday, August 24, in Toronto, Canada, airing live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

The event comes just hours after AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, creating a jam-packed weekend for wrestling fans. Betting odds are provided by BetOnline.ag and are subject to change.