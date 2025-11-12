Independent Wrestling Star Attends This Week’s WWE NXT

According to BodySlam.net, independent wrestling star Alejandra Quintanilla was present at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for last night’s episode of WWE NXT.

The report did not clarify whether she was there to discuss potential pro wrestling opportunities for future episodes of the show or to attend the event.

Quintanilla is a seven-year veteran in the pro wrestling industry and a former RCW Women’s Champion, having held the title for 463 days before losing it in April of this year.

She has also held the DFW All-Pro Tag Team Championship, the KSMH Extreme Rules Championship, and has had two reigns as the RCW Phoenix Champion.

Additionally, she has competed for promotions including Reality of Wrestling, CMLL, and MLW, among others. Recently, she was ranked #177 in the PWI Women’s 250 list.