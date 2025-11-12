WWE Source Clarifies Mark Shapiro’s Remarks On Premium Live Events

Recently, PWMania.com reported that TKO President Mark Shapiro said WWE needs to “move past” the premium live events (PLEs) created by Vince McMahon during last week’s discussion of WrestlePalooza.

Given that McMahon was responsible for naming many of WWE’s major PLEs, including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series, fans began to speculate whether WWE would abandon those established names.

According to Fightful Select, WWE executives believe Shapiro’s remarks refer specifically to other monthly events. A source within the company indicated that Saudi Arabia is not funding WrestlePalooza; instead, they are financing WrestleMania.

The source emphasized that the value of the WrestleMania brand is the reason for this distinction.

Additionally, the source mentioned that WWE has already committed to hosting events under the WrestleMania and SummerSlam names in Indianapolis and New Orleans, beyond what has previously been announced.

WWE aims for WrestlePalooza to become a major event on par with WrestleMania or SummerSlam, but only time will tell if that ambition comes to fruition.