Report: WWE Considering Joe Hendry For SmackDown Roster Spot

Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry officially signed with WWE in mid-November, with reports indicating that he was on a main roster deal.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, there have been discussions within WWE about Hendry being called up to the main roster as part of the SmackDown brand.

The report also notes that with WWE SmackDown returning to a three-hour format in January, preparations have been made to feature more talent on the brand. Additionally, USA Network has expressed interest in adding Hendry to its roster.

Even before leaving TNA and joining WWE, Hendry played a significant role in WWE programming. He made appearances at both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania this year, where he faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

He has also been a regular presence on NXT TV and appeared on Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month.

Most recently, Hendry battled The Miz on an episode of SmackDown in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, emerging victorious from the match.