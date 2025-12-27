WWE Raw Updates For December 29, 2025

WWE Raw returns for the final time in 2025 next Monday night in “The Sunshine State.”

Ahead of the December 29 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL., WWE has announced the opening segment and an additional match for the show.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to X on Saturday to announce that The Vision will open the show. It was also announced that Theory will go one-on-one against Rey Mysterio.

Previously advertised for the 12/29 show is Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World Championship and AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The Usos for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results.