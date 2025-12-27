WWE And AEW Injury Rate Drastically Changing In 2025

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down the current numbers of injuries in WWE versus AEW, revealing a significant statistical gap that breaks from years of historical parity.

According to Meltzer’s tracking, the industry average typically hovers around 12% of a roster being sidelined at any given time. Currently, the two promotions are moving in opposite directions:

* WWE: Injury rate has dropped to 8.6%, placing them well below the historical norm.

* AEW: Injury rate has climbed to 14.4%, a noticeable jump above the average.

“Historically, there has been no significant difference between the two companies,” Meltzer noted, adding that the usual arguments regarding one style being “healthier” than the other rarely held water in the past. However, he suggests that if these numbers hold steady throughout the year, it may finally provide data-driven evidence that WWE’s current approach is superior in terms of athlete longevity.

While WWE’s percentage is down, the “quality” of the names on the shelf remains a concern. The company is currently without heavy hitters like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bianca Belair, alongside names like Zoey Stark, Elton Prince, and Piper Niven. Chad Gable remains out as well, though a return is reportedly on the horizon.

AEW’s list, meanwhile, has become increasingly crowded. High-profile stars currently out of action include:

* Will Ospreay

* Adam Cole

* Jay White

* Thunder Rosa

* Buddy Matthews

* Wardlow

The list extends to international stars and vignettes favorites like Kota Ibushi, Hologram, and Rush, leaving Tony Khan with a mounting puzzle to solve regarding his TV creative.

For the first time in recent memory, the “luck” of the draw isn’t split 50/50. As WWE trends toward a healthier locker room and AEW struggles with a thinning pack, the conversation surrounding “work rate vs. risk” is bound to intensify.