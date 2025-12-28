Report: WWE Exploring More NXT TV Shows On The Road

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is considering holding more NXT TV tapings outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The report indicates that WWE is looking to provide more opportunities for NXT talent to perform on the road. Sources say the CW network is “fully on board,” believing this move would benefit the show in various ways.

The report notes that NXT shows held at the Performance Center tend to attract the same fans each week. However, WWE does not plan to stop using the Performance Center for NXT tapings completely. The extent of any potential expansion remains unclear at this time.

This year, WWE NXT held several events on the road, including NXT Gold Rush at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The show airs live on the CW in the United States and is available on Netflix internationally.