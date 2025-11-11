Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Suspension

Despite recent speculation, Drew McIntyre’s suspension from WWE SmackDown is not to allow time off for a movie project, according to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com.

Initial rumors — originating from Wrestling Observer Radio — suggested that McIntyre’s on-screen suspension was designed to give him time to film an upcoming movie role. However, PWInsider has since confirmed through WWE creative sources that the suspension is purely storyline-related.

“For those who have asked about rumors Drew McIntyre was ‘suspended’ on SmackDown so he can film a movie role, there is nothing to that,” PWInsiderElite reported. “We’re told by creative sources that the suspension is just the next part of McIntyre’s storyline. There is nothing beyond that.”

The dramatic suspension angle unfolded during the November 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. In the main event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faced Aleister Black in a non-title match that was set up earlier in the night after Black and Zelina Vega interrupted Rhodes’ opening promo.

The match ended in chaos after Drew McIntyre stormed the ring, attacking referee Dan Engler with a Claymore Kick as he was counting. A massive brawl broke out between Rhodes and McIntyre, with Black joining in for a two-on-one assault on the champion.

The melee led to the surprise return of Damian Priest, who had been absent since his brutal Last Man Standing match with Black, evening the odds for Rhodes.

As the chaos spilled across the arena, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis emerged and, furious with McIntyre’s actions, announced his indefinite suspension on the spot.

PWInsider’s report confirms that McIntyre’s absence will be strictly storyline-driven, leaving fans to wonder how and when “The Scottish Warrior” will make his next impact on WWE television.