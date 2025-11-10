Backstage Update On Saraya Possibly Returning To WWE

As reported by PWMania.com, pro wrestling veteran Saraya left AEW earlier this year and later launched her own podcast called “Rulebreakers”.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, there have been no communications between Saraya and WWE. However, Saraya is open to rejoining WWE. A significant obstacle to her return would be whether WWE allows her to wrestle, as she was not cleared to compete in the ring when she left the promotion.

Saraya eventually made her in-ring return in AEW, starting with a match against Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022, which she won.

She continued wrestling in AEW without any issues following that. It is also reported that Triple H wanted Saraya to remain with WWE at the time of her departure, and there were attempts by WWE to entice her to stay. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

In a June interview with The Orlando Sentinel, Saraya stated that she hasn’t had any conversations with WWE.

She expressed her love for the company and mentioned that she often gets tagged in discussions about potential returns, but there has been no communication regarding her coming back to WWE.