Photo: Chris Jericho’s Incredible Physical Transformation Fuels WWE Speculation

Chris Jericho is currently on his longest absence from AEW television to date, and a new photo showing his impressive physical transformation has only intensified speculation about what comes next for the wrestling legend.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Jericho’s AEW contract is set to expire at the end of 2025, unless it is extended or frozen. Jericho has not appeared on AEW programming since April 2025.

Fightful reports that Jericho has not been included in AEW’s recent creative discussions, though his creative direction is typically handled directly with AEW President Tony Khan. Sources within AEW claim the relationship between the two sides remains “still strong,” but Fightful noted they have not heard directly from anyone in Jericho’s inner circle regarding his current outlook.

This week on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan addressed Jericho’s status, saying: “I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here.”

Even with Jericho’s contract still active, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that multiple companies, both national and international, are interested in signing him — including WWE.

According to the report, Jericho has been “brought up among higher-ups in WWE,” though there have been no direct talks or creative pitches as of now. A WWE staff member told Fightful that Jericho’s recent mentions on WWE programming and the positive fan reactions to them were viewed as “a good sign for his interest.”

One WWE source added that Jericho would “almost certainly get offered several million dollars annually” if he returned to the company, though they also noted AEW could likely match such an offer. The source admitted uncertainty about Jericho’s current motivations or long-term plans.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jericho recently announced his 2026 “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise, set for November 2026. This year’s lineup noticeably features no contracted AEW talent — a first for the event.

Instead, the cruise is advertising names such as Jeff Hardy, Saraya, The Great Muta, Nic Nemeth, Bully Ray, and several WWE-associated stars, including Carlito, Shotzi Blackheart, and Indi Hartwell.

The lack of AEW involvement has sparked further speculation that Jericho could be a free agent by late 2026, with fans and insiders alike watching closely to see whether “The Ocho” will remain in AEW or make one final return to WWE.