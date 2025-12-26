Backstage Update On WWE Commentary Changes In 2026

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is making changes to its broadcast teams early next year. Michael Cole and Corey Graves will return to Monday Night RAW, while Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett will take their places at the broadcast desk for Friday Night SmackDown.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, more commentary changes may be on the way, as Tessitore is concluding his obligations with NCAA college football.

WWE sources have indicated that Tessitore will also have ongoing broadcasting commitments, and the company will adjust the teams as needed.

Tessitore joined WWE as a play-by-play broadcaster in the summer of 2024. At the time of his signing, it was announced that he would continue his work with ABC and ESPN, where he covers college football and Top Rank boxing.