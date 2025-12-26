Backstage News On MJF’s Involvement At AEW Worlds End 2025

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, AEW had planned MJF’s return well in advance of his appearance on television.

Contrary to online speculation, there were no last-minute creative changes related to the recent Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale.

Sources indicate that MJF’s involvement in the AEW World Championship main event at Worlds End 2025 has been part of the plan for over a month, even though he did not compete in the match, which he has dominated every year since 2019.

Sapp also mentioned that the Four-Way Title Match featuring Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, and MJF was finalized early on, a detail that WrestleVotes also confirmed. Sources indicated that MJF could have returned earlier, but there was no confirmation at that time.

The contract signing last week on the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite allowed MJF to enter the match without taking any physical risks, maximizing attention while also protecting him ahead of the pay-per-view event.