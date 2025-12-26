MJF Names His Favorite Wrestler Of All-Time

Top AEW star MJF discussed various topics with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, including his all-time favorite wrestler.

MJF said, “That answer’s gonna be different every time. Nine times out of ten I’m gonna say me. But on other days I’ll say [Roddy] Piper. On other days I’ll say [John] Cena. On other days I’ll say [Randy] Orton. On other days I’ll say Shawn [Michaels]. It really just depends on my mood. It’s never Sean Ross Sapp.”

You can check out MJF’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)