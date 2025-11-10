Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW (11/10/2025)

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been spotted in Boston, Massachusetts, ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Raw at the TD Garden, according to PWInsiderElite.com.

As of now, it has not been confirmed whether Rhodes will appear on the broadcast, but his presence in the city has fueled speculation that “The American Nightmare” could play a role in tonight’s stacked lineup.

Rhodes isn’t the only notable name in Boston. Nia Jax and Lash Legend have also been seen in the area ahead of the show. While not yet advertised, both could potentially get involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match later in the night.

Tonight’s episode is shaping up to be one of the biggest of the year, as it marks John Cena’s final WWE appearance in his hometown. WWE has confirmed that Cena will open the show, officially launching the “Last Time Is Now” Tournament — a 16-man competition to determine his final opponent for his retirement match this December.

Cena is also expected to compete on tonight’s broadcast. Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is confirmed to appear.

Advertised Card For WWE Raw (November 10, 2025)

John Cena opens the show

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors

“Last Time Is Now” Tournament Matches:

Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian Priest vs. Rusev

With Cena’s farewell tour rolling through his hometown and multiple championships on the line, WWE Raw promises to deliver a memorable night in Boston.