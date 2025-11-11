John Cena To Wrestle On His Final WWE RAW At Madison Square Garden

Netflix has dropped an emotional new trailer promoting John Cena’s last-ever appearance on WWE Raw, set for Monday, November 17, live from the world-famous Madison Square Garden. The event will mark a monumental night in WWE history as the 16-time World Champion prepares to say farewell to the red brand.

This show is part of Cena’s final three scheduled appearances before his in-ring retirement. His remaining dates include Raw at MSG on November 17, Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, and his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Netflix’s official description for the trailer strongly suggests that Cena will compete one final time on Raw, following his historic victory in Boston on November 10, where he defeated Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship — completing his journey to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

“This Monday night, witness the end of an era. John Cena takes center stage for his FINAL appearance ever on Monday Night RAW,” the Netflix promo reads. “One last match. One unforgettable farewell. Celebrate the legacy of a true WWE legend!”

The episode will also feature continued action in the “Last Time Is Now” Tournament, which will determine Cena’s final opponent for his farewell match on December 13. Two high-stakes first-round bouts are confirmed:

The returning Gunther will face NXT’s Je’Von Evans.

Solo Sikoa will battle a mystery opponent.

Both men will look to join Rusev and Sheamus, who advanced in their respective tournament matches on last week’s Raw.

In addition, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will put her title on the line against Maxxine Dupri in a featured championship clash.

Advertised card for WWE Raw (November 17, 2025):

John Cena makes his final-ever Raw appearance as Intercontinental Champion

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri

The “Last Time Is Now” Tournament – First Round: Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans

The “Last Time Is Now” Tournament – First Round: Solo Sikoa vs. Mystery Opponent

WWE Raw airs live on USA Network, with Cena’s farewell moment expected to be one of the most emotional and talked-about segments in recent WWE history.