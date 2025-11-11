Current Lineup For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE has announced the current lineup for this month’s Survivor Series premium live event (PLE).

In a Men’s WarGames Match, World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and “Main Event” Jey Uso will face “The Maverick” Logan Paul, along with The Vision—comprised of “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker. This match was arranged after Uso and Rhodes assisted Punk in fending off Paul and The Vision, prompting William Regal to call for WarGames during a backstage segment. Additional competitors are expected to be added to the match.

In the Women’s WarGames Match, Alexa Bliss, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley will take on the newly crowned Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors—composed of “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane—as well as “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend. Ripley revealed the match after returning to help fend off the four heels. It is unclear if a fifth member will be added to either team, but updates will be provided as they become available.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

