WWE Keeping John Cena’s Final Match Opponent A Secret To Boost Ratings

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently announced his “Last Time Is Now Tournament,” a 16-man tournament to determine the opponent for his final WWE match.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, December 13, during Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. However, WWE has not released the full tournament bracket; instead, it has unveiled several rounds gradually through its weekly programming.

The tournament kicked off during last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW in Boston, Massachusetts, Cena’s hometown.

In the first round of matches, Sheamus defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rusev triumphed over Damian Priest. Other competitors confirmed for the tournament include The Miz, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. More than half of the participants have yet to be announced, as WWE is keeping many names under wraps.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s creative team is intentionally keeping the lineup a secret to generate interest and excitement among fans, aiming to boost ratings.

Fans have been speculating about who Cena’s final opponent might be, even considering talents currently under contract with other companies.

While appearances by stars like Adam Copeland (Edge) or Chris Jericho are unlikely due to their contracts with AEW, there remains the possibility of featuring NXT stars or returning legends.