WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition Set To Be Released Next Week

Netflix recently released a trailer announcing that a special edition of WWE 2K25 will be available for free to subscribers next week.

The trailer features several top WWE stars, including Seth Rollins, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley.

The trailer also showcases gameplay footage from the mobile version of the game, intercut with appearances by the featured WWE stars.

You can check out the announcement below:

“Experience action-packed WWE matches, dynamic broadcast-style gameplay, authentic arena entrances and immersive commentary from WWE announcers all in the palm of your hand. Pre-register now to play WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition soon on mobile devices.”

Fans can pre-register on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. WWE 2K25 was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in May. It then became available on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23rd and on Apple iOS on October 5th.